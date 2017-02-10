Don’t miss out on your winter fuel allowance

Thousands of people who have deferred taking their state pension benefits may be missing out on hundreds of pounds’ worth of support with the cost of their energy bills. Pension experts say that many people deferring their pensions do not realise they have to make a specific claim for this cash as a result of the deferral.

The winter fuel allowance, worth between £100 and £300 a year to most pensioners, depending on their age and circumstances, is automatically paid to everyone judged as qualifying in a set week of the year, typically during late September [...]