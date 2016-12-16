An inexpensive Champagne that will knock your socks off

NV Doyard, Cuvée Vendémiaire, Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France (£33.99, Wine Rack, WineRack.co.uk).

I travelled up to Wine Rack in Haverstock Hill the other day to run through a range of wines that were being pitched for my various Christmas columns. It was a pretty good tasting and, just before I left, buyer Susan McCraith MW opened a bottle of fizz, on a whim, and it stopped me in my tracks. Regular readers will know that I am horribly cynical about big-brand Champagnes. Every other day I find inexpensive own-label cuvées and small-grower wines that obliterate the flavours found in many of the dreary, so-called, Grandes Marques.

Doyard is a small grower and this is such a great wine that you must order some to taste immediately. I have a feeling that if you are remotely serious about Champagne your palate will go into orbit. I had never heard of Doyard before, so here is a bit of boring info for you to arm yourselves with for when you are picking yourself up off the floor after having tasted this wine – it’s made from a blend of three vintages, and about 40% of the base wines are fermented in oak barrels where they undergo a partial malolactic fermentation, while the balance is fermented in stainless steel tanks. The grapes mostly come from parcels harvested in Grands Crus villages of the Côtes des Blancs. With a low (5g/l) dosage, it is built to last. Cheers.

Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).