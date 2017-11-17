An unoaked beauty with impeccable curves

2016 Creation, Viognier, Walker Bay, South Africa (£16.99, Handford Wines, 020-7589 6113. Order 12 bottles and mention MoneyWeek for a 10% discount).

Regular readers will be familiar with my attitude to viognier. We made a pact together back in April 2016 only to drink this grape if I had given it my seal of approval. If you have broken this pledge, then you deserve the inevitable disappointment to which your palate will have been subjected. Anyway, here we are, and this week I have a very rare example of a stellar viognier for you.

This unoaked beauty hails from the cool climes of Walker Bay, overlooking the South Atlantic Ocean, and is a stunner, with impeccable curves in all of the right places and not an ounce of unwanted flesh on the palate nor the merest pheromone out of place on the nose. It tips itself into lasciviousness beautifully and then corsets its frame a moment later. This is nail-biting stuff.

And just to prove that this wine is not a fluke, 2016 Creation Reserve Chardonnay is another insanely debauched wine. It spends ten months in 40% new and 60% second-fill French oak barrels and it is a flamboyant temptress that just about keeps both feet on the floor. Creation’s co-owner Carolyn Martin occasionally ships parcels of her top wines over to the UK, so if you send her a message on CreationWines.com, you might be lucky enough to taste this wine, too.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).