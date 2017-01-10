You can get inflation going anywhere if you try hard enough

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard had a typically eye-catching headline in The Daily Telegraph yesterday: “German fury grows over inflation Horror-Kurve”.

There’s nothing quite like chucking a bit of German intonation into a story to inject a certain sense of Sturm und Drang into your prose (see? It works).

But the core of the story is that German annual consumer price inflation has now hit 1.7%, according to data released last week.

Yes, OK; it’s hardly 1970s Britain.

But it points the way to what could be one of the biggest features of 2017 – the return of sustained price increases…

The horror, the horror

German inflation at 1.7% is hardly blisteringly high.

But it is higher than at any point since 2013, and it’s also now pretty much at the “near, but below, 2%” target aimed for by the European Central Bank (ECB). It was also a lot higher than the expected 1.3%.

The German tabloid, Bild Zeitung, made a big deal out of it – describing a chart of inflation as the “horror-kurve”. The paper is also calling on the ECB to raise interest rates.

That’s because, as Ambrose Evans-Pritchard points out, with inflation at this level, real (after-inflation) interest rates in Germany are now at negative 2%. That’s “lower than at any time in German history other than the two hyperinflations after the First and Second World Wars”. It also means that if you have savings in the bank in Germany, then they are losing value at an increasingly obvious pace.

Anyway, some of the country’s economic commentators are now warning that Germans will perceive the ECB as trying to inflate away southern European debt, with German savers paying the price. And they’re not far wrong. That’s how the eurozone works, after all. The interest rate is always going to be too low or too high for someone.

There are already plenty of influential German voices calling for ECB boss Mario Draghi to cut back on quantitative easing, a cry that will only get louder during an election year, particularly if inflation continues to climb.

Overall, this points to what could be one potential long-term euro break-up scenario – that Germany eventually decides that it doesn’t want to be on the hook for the rest of the eurozone, and returns to the deutschemark. That’s something we’ve discussed here before, and will no doubt return to in the future.

Can’t get inflation going? Try harder!

However, what I think is most interesting about Germany – and something no one else really seems to have picked up on – is that it rather proves that you can get inflation and generate asset bubbles anywhere if you really make the effort.

Germany spent a long, long time in the doldrums. The upheaval of reunification knocked the country out of sync with the rest of the world. Germany had a construction boom and bust in the early-to-mid-1990s, and after that, German house prices went nowhere for at least 15 years.

In some ways, it didn’t look all that different to Japan. Left behind to plod along miserably in the wake of an economic bust, while the rest of the developed world enjoyed a massive credit-fuelled party, first in tech stocks and then property flipping.

And as so often happens, it was frequently put down to “cultural” differences rather than blatantly obvious economic ones. Germans had a unique savings culture. Germans were uniquely averse to inflation, because of their history. Germans prefer renting to buying.

There’s some truth to all of those things, but a much more obvious factor was that Germany was trying to integrate a dirt-poor post-Communist economy with a highly-efficient capitalist economy. That was always going to be a bit of a challenge. So it’s little wonder that the reunified country had a bit of a bumpy period.

Yet jump-starting an economy like that isn’t beyond the means of a determined central bank. Get yourself some properly negative interest rates, toss in a nice, weak currency, have a little bit of patience as the whole thing comes to the boil, and it turns out that you can get inflation and asset prices picking up nicely, even among a people as apparently conservative and inflation-averse as our Teutonic cousins.

As David Fuller of FullerTreacyMoney points out, “German house price increases were a modest 1.5% in the second half of 2009, but are appreciating at more than 12% per annum today.” Meanwhile, Munich has been deemed a bubble market by UBS.

Don’t write off the odds of a big comeback for inflation

What does it all mean for investors? There are a few potential takeaways from this, which I’ll quickly nod to. If the Germans kick up a fuss, the euro might not be the one-way ride lower against the dollar that most people are assuming (which also suggests that the dollar overall may not be quite as all-conquering as everyone expects this year).

Also, I suspect that the German property plays which we’ve highlighted regularly in MoneyWeek magazine still have a good bit of room to run. The bubble talk is only really getting going – Germany still isn’t up there with the likes of Canada in terms of bubbly markets.

But more importantly, I’d say the key takeaway is this – don’t be too sceptical about the ability of the authorities to spark inflation. I know central banks seem to have been trying and failing for a while, but Germany demonstrates that it can be done.

With central banks and governments across the globe re-evaluating their policies in 2017, I’m betting that they’ll be more successful than anyone expects. Or perhaps wants.

We'll be following all of this a lot more closely in MoneyWeek magazine this year.