The best Kiwi pinot noir for just £15

2015 Yealands Estate, Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand (£14.95, Great Western Wine, 01225-322810; Noel Young Wines, 01223-566744; The Whalley Wine Shop, 01254-822581; The Fine Wine Company, 0131-669 7716).

Peter Yealands is, apparently, a “can do” man. I have never really understood what that means, but he has certainly built a number of very successful companies over the years and his exploits in the wine world are to be greatly admired. I attended the annual New Zealand tasting the other day and only a handful of tables shone with complete portfolios of excellent wines. It’s hard to hit the high notes with a variety of styles, but this winery has a few stars which you should not miss.

The 2016 Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc (about £9 from Sainsbury’s and the Co-op) and 2016 Peter Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc (£11.59, Waitrose) mean that you can easily pick up an example of Yealands’ work today! The 2016 Yealands Estate Single Vineyard PGR (£13.95, Great Western Wine, Noel Young) is a pinot gris, gewurztraminer and riesling blend, which is one of the finest whites imaginable to serve with Thai and Malaysian cuisine.

My featured wine, though, is the real star. Very few Kiwis can make stunning pinot noir at 15 quid. I know this because I have tasted every single version in the country. This one is the best.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).