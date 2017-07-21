Should we worry about Britain’s public debt?

It has become fashionable to call for an end to austerity, but our public finances still look dangerously overstretched, as a report by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) made clear last week. Many are sanguine about our debt pile of £1.7trn, or 89% of GDP, because the average maturity is 15 years, around double that of other G7 countries, says Philip Aldrick in The Times. But the debt pile has more than doubled since the crisis, and periods of growth need to be used to get borrowing under control, to provide the “fiscal space” for another [...]