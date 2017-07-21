Move fast to snap up this ethereal English red

2015 Gusbourne, Pinot Noir, Boot Hill Vineyard, Kent, England (£24.95, Gusbourne, 01233-758666).

I tasted this wine back in early May and have waited patiently for over two months for its release. This column is the global scoop for this wine, too, because as I pen this in the first week of July, it has still yet to be delivered to Berry Bros & Rudd’s cellars and its maker, fizz specialists Gusbourne, has yet to list it on their website.



By the date of publication, I trust that the bottles are in place and so you must strike immediately because this is a very small production wine. No less than 50% of the crop was sacrificed in the great 2015 vintage to concentrate the flavours in these berries, and with a cool August this meant that the grapes were harvested late in the season in early October.



This long hang time meant that the fruit is packed with intensity and complexity of flavour and I can, hand on heart, say that this is the most remarkable English pinot noir I have ever tasted. Gentle use of French oak (six months in 20% new barrels, 80% older oak) and a low 12% alcohol make this a fabulous, perfumed and energetic red wine with a slender framework and a truly ethereal flavour. Feast your palates on this genuine game-changer.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).