Les Gendrines: a truly astounding musketeer

2015 Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc, Les Gendrines, Domaine Pierre Gaillard, Northern Rhône, France (£18.95, reduced to £17.06 by the case, Jeroboams, 020-7730 8108).

I have promised to keep you updated with rare bottles of viognier that pass muster on the proviso that you follow my lead and do not deviate for fear of cataclysmic disappointment. Well, I have a fantastic wine to restore some of your faith in this wayward grape variety. Gaillard is one of my original “Three Musketeers” – when I visited the Rhône for the first time in the early 1990s, helping out the late Adam Bancroft with tasting notes, I met Pierre and his neighbours, François Villard and Yves Cuilleron.

I was astounded by their wines and so I gave them this nickname to cement these winemakers in peoples’ minds. Their collective skill, enthusiasm and interpretation of their soils through their wines is as strong today as it was back then. Gaillard’s relatively inexpensive “baby Condrieu” is a heart-breakingly beautiful wine.

In all honesty, I find many Condrieus these days too bulky, hot, sweet and gloopy. Not Gaillard’s. If you are seeking a bit of splendid viognier without spending 30 or 40 quid, then look to this master. Les Gendrines even utilises a sizeable percentage of new oak to give it a thoroughly majestic demeanour. This is a truly astounding viognier.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).