If you’d invested in: Obtala and Advanced Oncotherapy

If only…

Obtala (Aim: OBT) is an east African food and timber producer, with operations in Mozambique and Tanzania. Its farm division produces fresh produce for domestic and international markets, while its forestry division supplies the domestic market in Mozambique. It’s not currently profitable, but the management team believes the “equity market hasn’t recognised the value” of its assets. The share price has, however, risen by more than 200% in the last year.



Be glad you didn’t…

Advanced Oncotherapy (Aim: AVO) develops particle beam therapy systems for cancer treatment, with a research centre in Switzerland and manufacturing plant in the US. The company is hoping to open a treatment centre on Harley Street, but termination of a contract to install two systems in hospitals in China has dented investors’ confidence and could see the company facing a legal battle. A boardroom reshuffle may be adding to investors’ jitters. The share price has fallen by over 50% in the last year.