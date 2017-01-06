How the tipsters fared in 2016

It’s been the usual mixed bag for the financial media’s annual share-tip portfolios. In a year when the FTSE 100 returned more than 14%, only two of 2016’s portfolios managed to beat it. The Sunday Times did best, its selections producing an average return of just over 26%. Of its eight tips, just one, Travis Perkins, ended the year lower than it started. The best, Imagination Technologies, rose by more than 88%.

Shares magazine was the other success story, just pipping the FTSE with a return of 15.9%. Its top performer was African beef [...]