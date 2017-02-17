A truly spectacular chardonnay

2015 Trinity Hill, Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand (£22.99, Liberty Wines, 020-7720 5350; £19.99, or £17.99 each if you buy six or more bottles, NZHouseOfWine.co.uk).

There is a delicious game that we in the wine trade are invited to play when visiting cocky wineries. It’s a game of blind tasting and the stakes are always high. When a winemaker, such as the great Warren Gibson of Trinity Hill, puts his chardonnay up against a host of massively respected and eye-wateringly expensive white Burgundies, you know he is feeling happy with his work.

As you nose and taste through the glasses and try to decide which wine is which, your senses work overtime and you drill down into the core of each flavour, searching for ever more nuance.

I played this game on my last trip to New Zealand and Warren’s spectacular chardonnay triumphed. This brand new release of it hits the shelves now. This is the finest wine I have tasted under this label. It is scintillatingly well made, with oak and fruit in sensational harmony. It is insanely well priced, too. I fell for it in an instant. I saw Warren the other day and told him my thoughts. He agreed that it is a work of art – looks like we will all be playing the game again soon.

• Matthew Jukes is a winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Communicator of the Year (MatthewJukes.com).