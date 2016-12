When we look back on 2016 in a decade or so, I suspect we will see it as a turning point. Not a year in which much actually happened, but one in which an awful lot of things began to happen. The UK voted against staying in the EU; the US voted against the political status quo; and Italy voted against Renzi.

But note the “against” bit. We know what we don’t like. But we aren’t 100% sure what we think we do like. Next year things might be a bit clearer. In [...]