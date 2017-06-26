How pensions are taxed

The big attraction of paying into a pension is upfront tax relief. The government refunds the income tax you have paid on that money and adds it to your pension. So, if you pay £800 into your pension, the government assumes you paid basic-rate income tax on that money at 20% and pays £200 straight into your pension, giving you £1,000 in total. If you are a higher or additional-rate taxpayer you claim further tax relief on your contributions via your tax return. A higher-rate taxpayer would get an extra £200 back and an [...]