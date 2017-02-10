Greek debt: the neverending story

Ever since the Greek debt crisis began seven years ago, Greece and its creditors have failed to conclude a single review of the country’s debt relief programmes on time, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML). So it’s no surprise that the current one, which is to decide whether Greece gets the next tranche of its third rescue package, is running late. The government had hoped to finish it by the end of last year, and start negotiations on debt relief to bring its public borrowing (180% of GDP) down to sustainable levels.

At present [...]