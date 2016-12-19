Don’t look to the Commonwealth for post-Brexit trade deals

theresa May and Narendra Modi © Getty Images
Relations between Britain and India are fragile

Having looked at the chances of an Anglo-American trade deal (reasonable, though not spectacular) we’re now going to turn our attention to the Commonwealth. This is a group of 52 nations, virtually all former British colonies, dominions and protectorates. Our guide will be Professor Philip Murphy of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the School of Advanced Studies of the University of London. While Professor Murphy is not a specialist economist, he has written extensively on the history and politics of the member countries. He also does research on contemporary British politics.

The biggest Commonwealth economy is India, the seventh largest economy in the world by GDP. If you adjust for differences in prices it is in third place, behind only China and the US (though the EU as a whole is still twice as large). What’s more, it is growing at around 5% a year. In theory, this combination of size, fast growth and historical ties makes it an ideal post-Brexit trading partner. However, Murphy is extremely sceptical about the chances of Britain being able to get any special deal from the emerging superpower.

The problem is that relations between Britain and India are still “pretty fragile”. Many Indian politicians “want to get away from the whole idea of the Commonwealth” which they see as an “imperial hangover”. This combination of indifference and outright hostility to the idea of any shared heritage means that appeals to historical ties are likely to hold “little currency” in New Delhi. This was starkly illustrated by the fact that during their visits to India, David Cameron and George Osborne “were largely silent about the Commonwealth”.

If Cameron and Osborne had little success in improving relations with India, Theresa May shouldn’t expect to do any better. The early indications are that India is going to be “hard-headed” about opening up its economy, with the UK having “no particular advantage” over other countries in a similar position. Ironically, given the role that demands to reduce immigration played in the referendum campaign, India will almost certainly demand concessions in that area, specifically an increased number of student, travel and – most controversially – work visas. Overall, we should expect that any trade deal will take a very long time to negotiate.

Even if a deal is eventually agreed, there are other reasons why trade with India is likely to disappoint. “India is a very difficult place to do business in”, argues Murphy. The core issue is that everything, from importing goods from abroad to establishing a local presence, involves a huge amount of paperwork. Of course, India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has said that he does want to make things easier by reducing the huge amount of red tape, and has embarked on a process of reform. However, this will clearly take time to have a noticeable effect and India still lags far behind even other emerging economies such as China in terms of ease of doing business.

Apart from India and a handful of countries including Malaysia and Singapore, the other “outer Commonwealth” countries “aren’t really huge potential markets”. Africa may be growing at a fast rate, but its individual countries are still too small to make a real difference. In any case they are “usually dependent on the export of one or two commodities”, making them a poor match for the UK.

The only countries that both care about the Commonwealth and have economies big enough to be of use to the UK are the “inner Commonwealth” (or “old dominions”) of Australia, Canada and New Zealand. While Australia and New Zealand made the usual pre-referendum noises about wanting the UK to say within the EU, it’s an open secret that they are “clearly pleased” by the decision to leave the EU. Indeed, our diplomats and intelligence agencies already work closely together on security issues.

However, even with these countries, agreeing a trade deal “will take several years”, especially since “no one has put forward a concrete plan”. Overall, Murphy suggests if Britain wants to start pursuing external trade deals it should try and get some sort of transitional period with the EU first (as Philip Hammond has been hinting at). This would give the UK more time to finalise agreements.

 

  • Cynic_Rick

    “However, even with these countries, agreeing a trade deal “will take several years”, especially since “no one has put forward a concrete plan”. Overall, Murphy suggests if Britain wants to start pursuing external trade deals it should try and get some sort of transitional period with the EU first (as Philip Hammond has been hinting at). This would give the UK more time to finalise agreements.”

    Yes, it can take many, many years to agree a trade deal. What better “transitional period” than leaving the EU but remaining in the EEA and joining Efta?

    As Christopher Booker writes in the DT:

    “There’s only one safe way out of the EU labyrinth.”

    http://eureferendum.com/blogvi

    Richard North, who probably knows at least as much about the workings of the EU as anyone, elaborates:

    “In fact, there is only one conceivable way to achieve the “smooth” transition that ministers speak of, avoiding the wholly unworkable alternatives proposed by the “hard Brexiteers”: a one-off “free-trade deal”, which would take far too long to negotiate, or reliance just on those fabled “WTO rules”, which would plunge our trade into chaos. That is by rejoining the Efta, which we ourselves set up in 1959, so that we remain in the wider EEA.

    This alone could enable us (a) to leave the EU and its “customs union”; (b) to continue trading “within the single market”, as Theresa May insists we must, with full “customs co-operation”; (c) to escape from its “common commercial policy”, which prevents us from striking our own trade deals with the outside world; and (d), under the EEA agreement, to regain some control of immigration from within the EU.”

    We don’t have to leave the Single Market in order to leave the EU. And, it is possible as an EEA/Efta member to be in the Single Market and:

    a) to have restrictions on immigration

    b) to strike our own trade deals with the outside world

    c) have other distinct advantages.

    http://eureferendum.com/docume

  • Dinesh Dutta

    Sir, India seems to have surpassed the UK in overall nominal GDP, as per the Forbes:

    http://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2016/12/16/indias-economy-surpasses-that-of-great-britain

    • Joe

    • Joe

      I hope that India continues to do well and that the quality of life in India continues to improve for all of its people. The majority of people in India are Hindu and we can learn a lot from Hindu culture. The UK is not a lost cause however. Changes are needed with regard to improving educational standards, which are already good, but are not world-beating. We should also promote entrepreneurship and work creation and reduce dependency on the welfare state. The whole of the western world has, for a long time, been controlled by people with a socialistic mindset who promoted state control, welfare dependency, government spending (and the resulting debt) and high taxation. India has now shrugged off its socialist mistake. Europe is just starting to wake up to the dangers of socialism. I estimate that we will all go through a period of transition and that we will all be better off in the future.

  • steve3005

    Will India wish to pursue a trade deal with the UK post Brexit?
    India exports to UK – $9.3bn 2014/15
    UK exports to India – $5bn 2014/15
    Discuss.

  • steve3005

    Does the UK need a transitional period with the EU post Brexit?
    EU exports to UK £291bn (2015)
    UK exports to EU £223bn (2015)
    Discuss.

    • Cynic_Rick

      Steve, for the sake of not unduly jeopardising our economy the UK needs a transitional period in the Single Market (as is) having left the EU.

      It does not need a transitional period with the EU.

      Brexit IS leaving the EU!

      • steve3005

        Hello Rick. A question:

        The UK exported successfully to the EU in December 2015 when the £/€ exchange rate was 1:1.35. The exchange rate is now 1:1.19 (so UK exports are 12% cheaper; conversely EU imports are 12% more expensive).

        With no transitional period, and reverting to WTO rules, an average of 4% will be added to the cost of UK exports to the EU, and vice-versa.

        As UK exports will still be considerably cheaper than in 2015, where is the jeopardy for the UK economy you refer to?

        • Cynic_Rick

          Steve, it’s not so much the Tariffs that are the problem; it’s the NTBs – the Non Tariff Barriers:

          http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=85977

        • Cynic_Rick

          http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=85977

          • steve3005

            Rick, I do wish you would stop quoting Richard North – his blinkers are so large I’m not surprised he has tunnel vision.

            The non-tariff barriers are dealt with under the WTO agreements to which the EU is a signatory. The UK already complies with all the EU requirements for goods, as it must as a member, so unless the EU breaks WTO rules and imposes specific barriers to UK goods, this is a non-issue. There is of course no single market in services.

            https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/whatis_e/tif_e/agrm9_e.htm

            NB – correct me if I’m wrong, but leaving the EU and remaining within EFTA as North suggests still means complying with the EEA agreement, which means accepting free movement of people, which is unacceptable.

            • Cynic_Rick

              I make no apologies for continuing to quote Richard North.

              As I’ve told you before, I have had first hand experience of the benefit of his wisdom.

              It certainly is not him that has “blinkers”; there’s non so blind as those that don’t want to see.

              Unlike career politicians and their entourage, his motivation is what is in the best interests of his country, not of him/herself.

              • steve3005

                I’m happy to ‘see’ – I just need you and the good Doctor to stop saying black is white because that supports your non-argument.

                • Cynic_Rick

                  Richard North does not differentiate in terms of black and white, but is so discerning as to use infinite shades of grey!

                  That is my last word on this subject.

            • Cynic_Rick

              Insofar as the WTO option and its application to Brexit is concerned:

              http://eureferendum.com/documents/BrexitMonograph002.pdf
              Pages 6,7 & 8 – Tariff and non-tariff barriers – discusses the potential pitfalls.

              Going down the WTO route is not quite as straight forward as you seem to wish it to be. For instance:

              “Having acquired the status of a third country, in respect of exports to the EU, the UK’s “non-Union goods” would be subject to the EU’s Common External Tariff (CET). …
              For the UK to trade with the EU relying on the WTO Option would be unique for a developed nation, creating an unprecedented situation. There is nothing with which a comparison could be made.

              General consequences of relying on the WTO Option Because it is a unique event, it is not possible accurately or completely to define the entire range of consequences arising from the UK dropping out of the EU Treaties, with no replacement agreements, relying solely on WTO rules. That is an issue in itself, as the prospect raises considerable uncertainties.

              Of the known knowns, however, one significant issue is that the Customs Union is an exclusive EU competence. This means that Customs law which provides the legal base for and defines the procedures adopted by officials to regulate the flow of goods (and some services) in and out of this country is produced exclusively by the European Union.”

              • steve3005

                Rick, you are simply repeating a non-argument. For instance “UK exports to the EU would be subject to the EU external tariff”. I say again – so what? Other than that non-argument, your main point is the future is unpredictable………….a statement of the bleedin’ obvious if you don’t mind me saying!

                • Cynic_Rick

                  Steve, you need to carefully read the whole Monograph in order to fully appreciate the gravity of the uncertainties.

                  That is my last word on this subject.

                  • steve3005

                    How many ‘last words’ are you going to post?

                    I’ve read the good doctor’s blurb, and I think he is entirely wrong, a conclusion somewhat supported by the fact he is afraid to debate with me.

                    Time will show he is wrong. Until then, he is talking to himself and ignored by anyone in a position to make decisions.

            • Cynic_Rick

              The UK is not currently within Efta as you infer.

              Nor, as I’ve told you before, is it as an EEA member that the UK could gain some control over freedom of movement of people, but as a member of EEA/Efta.

              • steve3005

                You can’t say EEA/EFTA, they are two entirely different organisations. (I didn’t infer UK membership of EFTA).

                As an EEA member UK will need to comply with the EEA agreement which requires acceptance of free movement of people = no control over immigration.

                As an EFTA member that declines membership of the EEA, UK will be free to set it’s own immigration policy, but will also not be part of the ‘internal market’.

                • Cynic_Rick

                  “As an EFTA member that declines membership of the EEA, UK will be free to set it’s own immigration policy, but will also not be part of the ‘internal market’.”

                  Switzerland is such a member and is part of the Schengen Area!

                  Whilst I have tremendous empathy with regaining total control over immigration, I consider the risks posed to our, and (for that matter) the EU’s, already fragile economy by us leaving the Single Market to be an act of crass stupidity.

                  That is my last word on this subject.

                • Cynic_Rick

                  “As an EEA member UK will need to comply with the EEA agreement which requires acceptance of free movement of people = no control over immigration.”

                  That is true. But as a member of both the EEA and of Efta, a country can unilaterally invoke Article 112 of the EEA Agreement in order to gain some control over one or more of the four freedoms of movement.

                  The emphasis being on the word “unilaterally”, as Richard North was trying but failing to get through to you just prior to banning you on his website.

                  That is my last word on this subject.

                  • steve3005

                    And as I have explained to you and your mentor, Art 112 (unilateral) is subject to Art. 113 (ratification and or rejection by the EU). I’m clearly banging my head against a brick wall with you, so let’s leave it there.