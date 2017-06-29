A dangerous game

House prices are at record highs. Consumer credit rose over 10% in the year to April. The household debt-to-income ratio is 140% – not far off its historical highs. Asset markets are bubbling a bit. Pretty much everyone in the UK drives a new car paid for on the never-never. The savings ratio plumbs new depths. Inflation has just hit nearly 3% – so anyone getting the base rate only of 0.25% on their savings is losing 2.75% of their money to inflation every year (before tax!). Worse, about a third of savings accounts pay [...]