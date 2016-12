Emerging markets (EMs) suffered a shock in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election. Markets fell amid fears that the president-elect’s protectionist policies will pose a particular threat to export-led economies and that a stronger US dollar will draw money out of EM equities and bonds. Southeast Asia wasn’t immune: the MSCI South East Asia index fell by 5.3% in November, with some individual markets, such as Indonesia and the Philippines, falling [...]