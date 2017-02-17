Share tips of the week

MoneyWeek’s comprehensive guide to this week’s share tips from the rest of the UK’s financial press.

Three to buy

Inmarsat

The Sunday Telegraph

The satellite firm has completed testing of its European Aviation Network, a joint venture with Deutsche Telekom to bring air travellers faster in-flight connectivity. There are competitors, but with the passenger connectivity market set to be worth $5.4bn by 2025, there is plenty of business to go around. The shares have slipped by a third after a bumpy year, but this is a good entry [...]