Japan: land of the rising stocks

Talk about a “Trump bump”. Japanese stocks are among the assets “most geared” to rising US rates, a strong dollar and weak yen, and an increase in global growth, says Jesper Koll of Wisdom Tree Investments. The broad Topix market index gained almost a fifth once Trump’s reflation of the US economy began to be priced in. The more widely quoted Nikkei 225 index posted a similar performance and has now managed a fifth consecutive rising year – a feat last achieved during the 1980s bubble years.

The good cheer looks set to last. Now [...]