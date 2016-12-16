How Trump’s crony made his fortune

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been lined up for the job of commerce secretary for Donald Trump. In the interests of seeing just how crony capitalism works, let’s take a look at how Wilbur Ross made his fortune.

“Behind every great fortune is a crime,” said French novelist Honoré de Balzac. Even our own modest little pile owes much to a crime, though not our own. We got onto the ragged edge of that high ground by accident when we began working with Mark Hulbert in 1980 to find out which investment advisers really [...]