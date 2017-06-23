Britain’s convenience store battle

In the food business, “convenience stores are one of only two sources of growth”, says Matthew Vincent in the Financial Times’ Lombard column; the other being online growth (see above). While supermarket sales fell by nearly 2% last year, convenience-store revenue rose by 6%. Which is why Sainsbury’s has bid £130m to buy Nisa, the mutually owned consortium of more than 1,300 independent retailers, which operates 3,000 small shops. Sainsbury’s is understood to have beaten off rival bids from both the Co-op and Morrisons.

