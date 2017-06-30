Brash prince wields new broom in Saudi Arabia

When King Salman ascended the Saudi throne in 2015, “he handed most of the keys to the kingdom” – including the economy, oil industry, defence and foreign policy – to his “untried but dynamic son” Mohammed bin Salman, says the Financial Times. Last week, the king deposed his nephew Mohammed bin Nayef and made MBS, as he is known, crown prince. “Once the power behind the throne, MBS is now indisputably the power.” That brings opportunities, but it also carries risks, says The Washington Post. The “brash” young prince, who now wields near absolute power, “could jump-start the kingdom – or drive it off a cliff”.

At 31 – more than 25 years younger than his predecessor and half a century younger than his father – the new crown prince is certainly a man in a hurry. Last year he launched Vision 2030 – an ambitious plan to wean the kingdom off its near total dependence on oil with income from private investment. In a country “accustomed to the rule of old men”, where 70% of the population are under 30, he is seen as a “reform-minded new broom”, says The Observer.

But while his social-change agenda – which includes curbing the power of the religious police, creating a new “Entertainment Authority” and improving freedoms for women – pleases many younger Saudis, says Al Jazeera, much of the reactionary Wahhabi clerical establishment is up in arms.

MBS had an unusual upbringing, says Robert Lacey, author of Inside The Kingdom. The son of King Salman’s third wife, he grew up in the same house as his father and enjoyed a “more Western”, closer paternal relationship than his siblings. Yet in some ways, his youth was “a throwback”, says The Washington Post: unlike most senior Saudi princes, he wasn’t educated in the West. After studying law at King Saud University, the young prince dabbled in real estate and the stockmarket.

Many praise his work ethic, but he was also seen as headstrong, with a passion for aggressive deals and “huge mega-yachts”, says The Washington Post. Money was no object to the son of a family whose worth runs to hundreds of billions.

Finance isn’t the only muscle that “Mr Everything”, as he is also known, likes to flex. Many view the war he unleashed in Yemen as a “bad gamble”, says the Financial Times. “His attempts to isolate the maverick emirate Qatar and sharpen the bitter antagonism with Iran pose high risks for the region.” Overall, “MBS is the kind of prince that Machiavelli might conjure”, concludes The Washington Post: “a big, fast-talking young man who dominates a room with the raw instinctive energy of a natural leader”.

He’s turned politics in the kingdom upside down. The lengthy campaign to unseat his predecessor as crown prince was akin to an episode of Game of Thrones set in the desert. But the Middle East “is at a dangerous inflection point”. A strong Saudi Arabia could make a big difference; a weaker one – in the hands of a firebrand with unlimited power – “could add to the chaos”.