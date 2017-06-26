Why Sipps aren’t yet embracing P2P

Since April 2016, investors have been able to shield gains from peer-to-peer (P2P) lending from the taxman in the innovative finance Isas (IF Isas). And while it has taken a while for most P2P platforms to win the necessary approvals from HM Revenue & Customs and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer IF Isas, these products are finally beginning to take off, with several launched since the start of the new tax year. However, the same can’t be said for P2P investments through self-invested personal pensions (Sipps). For a number of reasons, both the availability and take-up of [...]