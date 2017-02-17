The best shares to track down dividends

Each week, a professional investor tells us where he’d put his money. This week: Mark Whitehead, Securities Trust of Scotland.

This year is shaping up to be an interesting one for global investors, following a year characterised by surprises. There’s been palpable exuberance in the market since the US election, driven by hopes of an increase in infrastructure spending, free trade, lower corporate tax rates and less regulation. Some may argue that equities are overbought. But the signs are that corporate earnings are beginning to grow, which could underpin the market.

That said, risks [...]