António Guterres: “Talking pickaxe” puts UN on the block

“Welcome to the most impossible job on this earth,” the UN’s first secretary-general, Trygve Lie, warned his successor in 1953 amid Cold War tensions. The new boss, António Guterres, takes over at a time of similar stress. The Syrian conflict has sparked high levels of friction among the five permanent members of the Security Council (the US, Russia, China, the UK and France); and there’s been widespread criticism of UN’s failure to engage, let alone lead.

At first glance, the election of Guterres, 67, looks like “business as usual”, says David Clark of the Russia Foundation in the FT. “A group of ageing men has chosen another ageing man to lead the world for the next four years.” Yet there are good grounds to believe that the former Portuguese prime minister can revitalise the enfeebled institution. For one thing, he is the first senior political leader to get the job and should thus bring more clout to the role – previous holders, including Guterres’ predecessor Ban Ki-moon, have all been “mid-ranking ministers or career diplomats”.

For another, he appears committed to reform having fought hard for the job. “His elevation, almost uniquely, was not the result of horse-trading among the Security Council’s five permanent members”, but down to the backing of the ten non-permanent members. “Perhaps this is the beginning of a long overdue rebalancing of power.”

Guterres already has the reputation of being an effective leader within the UN, says Time. He’s reckoned to have made a good fist of serving as UN high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) between 2005 and 2015, winning praise for both streamlining the organisation and for a compassion that some attribute to his Roman Catholic faith. Former Save the Children boss Justin Forsyth recalls Guterres sitting “cross-legged on the floor of a tent talking to children. He really listens and he asks questions… He gets his hands dirty”.

A cultured polyglot and “avid reader of history”, Guterres was born in Lisbon and came of age with the 1974 revolution that ended 48 years of dictatorship in Portugal, says The Guardian. Having trained as an engineer, he was elected a socialist MP in 1976, becoming so well-known for skewering opponents that he beame known as “the talking pickaxe”.

But a skill for building consensus emerged following his elevation to lead a minority socialist government in 1995, and he remained in power, on and off, for ten years. He credits his first wife, who died of cancer in 1998, for giving him the valuable “psychoanalytical insights” that forged what one ally calls his “fantastic capacity to moderate and create links and bridges”.

Guterres is better qualified than any of his predecessors for the “world’s most demanding job”, says The Guardian. But can he make those skills count? “There is a demand for some sort of saviour for the UN system,” says Richard Gowan of the European Council on Foreign Relations. It’s a tall order – but “at least we have an effective operator”.