These social housing bonds are a solid place to park your money

Dolphin Square Charitable Foundation has put out a listed bond through the Retail Charity Bond umbrella, which issues bonds on behalf of charities. This is not an exciting bond in terms of yield, but on a relative basis it represents fair to good value. It could be a good place to park your money where capital preservation is of primary importance.

Dolphin was founded in June 2005 as a charitable trust, following a donation of the £125m proceeds from the sale of the leasehold of the Dolphin Square mansion block in Pimlico. It is a housing [...]