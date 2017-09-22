Properties near good schools 22/09/2017 From a Grade II*-listed medieval rectory near Cambridge to an Arts & Crafts-style home in Guildford, Surrey. 55 Upgate, Louth, Lincolnshire. A Victorian townhouse within the catchment area for King Edward VI Grammar School. It has high ceilings, an open fireplace with marble surrounds and a newly fitted kitchen. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, shower room/wc, double garage, garden, garden room. £360,000 Savills 01522-508908. Bowered Green Cottage, Boxted, near Colchester, Essex. A Grade II-listed cottage dating from the 16th century, close to Colchester Royal Grammar School. Original features include beamed ceilings, leaded-light windows, open fireplaces with wood-burning stoves and cottage gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, 0.3 acres. £750,000 Carter Jonas 01787-844580. Duesden, Biddenden, Kent. A Grade II-listed Georgian house within the catchment area of Cranbrook School. It has landscaped gardens including an orchard and wild meadow. 5 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, study, breakfast kitchen, utility, wine cellar, coach house, further outbuilding with planning permission for conversion, tennis court, 3.3 acres. £1.775m Knight Frank 01892-515035. Abbotswood, Guildford, Surrey. An Arts & Crafts-style home designed by the renowned architect AC Burlingham in 1916. The house is within the catchment area of the Royal Grammar School in Guildford. 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, recep hall, gardens, gated access, 0.4 acres. £1.45m Knight Frank 01483-565171. The Granary, Fenny Compton, South Warwickshire. A modernised property currently run as a successful bed and breakfast. It has landscaped gardens and is in the catchment area for both Stratford grammar schools and Rugby School. 4 ensuite beds, 4 receps, 4.3 acres. £1.2m Savills 01295-228010. The Moat House, Malt Hill, Warfield, Berkshire. This Grade II-listed 15th-century former hall house is within the catchment area of Charters School, voted the best prep school in the country by Tatler in 2016. The landscaped gardens include the original moat. 6 beds, 5 baths, 3 receps, office, study, breakfast kitchen, wine store, utility, boot room, 3 acres. £1.75m Strutt & Parker 01344-636960. The Old Rectory, Kingston, Cambridge. A Grade II*-listed former rectory dating from the 13th century. It was acquired by King Henry VI in 1457 and gifted to his Cambridge Foundation, which became King’s College. It is in the catchment area of the highly regarded Comberton Village College. 6 beds, 5 baths, 4 receps, breakfast kitchen, games room, workshops, stores and stabling within the old thatched barn, gardens. 2.7 acres. £2.5m Strutt & Parker 01223-459503. Wechylstone, Speldhurst, Kent. A family home built in 1905, set within the conservation area of the village. It is close to the grammar school in Tunbridge Wells and the prep school Holmewood House in Langton Green. 7 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, study, kitchen/dining room, utility, 2 cloakrooms, cellar, gardens, 0.5 acres. £1.675m Batcheller Monkhouse 01892-512020.