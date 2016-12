Patrick Grant is on a mission to bring “stodgy British menswear into the informal future”, says Troy Patterson in Bloomberg Pursuits. Grant, 44, grew up in Edinburgh in awe of his father’s “modish” Sixties suits, which he began wearing aged 14.

He studied engineering at Leeds, before doing an MBA that “he had no specific plan to use” at Oxford’s Saïd Business School. Leafing through the Financial Times after graduating [...]