Wealth inequality in the UK may be too high, but it is falling, not rising

The gap between rich and poor is narrowing

I wrote here earlier this week about what we reckon Jeremy Corbyn should be lobbying for if he really wants to have a go at reducing income inequality. But I do think that it is worth us pointing out here (again) that income inequality in the UK has not been rising for years.

You might think it is too high – but it is falling, not rising. As the ONS pointed out recently, last year, inequality in the UK – as measured by the Gini coefficient – fell to its lowest since 1986.

Since the financial crisis, the incomes of the poorest fifth of households in the UK has risen by over 13% in real terms and that of the best paid fifth has fallen 3.4%. Yes, the poorest have gained the most and the richest lost the most – not the other way around.

There are problems within this seeming success. The first is that a lot of it is about pensions: the triple lock has meant that the real gains have gone to pensioners rather than to working people.

And the second is that the changes are mostly about redistribution via the welfare state. Taxing the top more. Taxing the working poor less (the rise in the personal allowance) and handing out lots of benefits along the way.

It’s good that this works. But it would be much better if it didn’t have to – if wages were rising faster at the bottom for example and if there was less excess at the very top too.

However, for that we are going to need to encourage capitalism to do its job better, rather than just demanding, Corbyn style, the continual divvying up of a static cake.

That means serious productivity gains on one hand and some serious shareholder action on the other (see the orginal article!).

  • Mark Bishop

    As you rightly point out, inequality is only falling because of taxes and transfers (state pension triple lock, tax credits etc). Without, it’s rising.

    It seems to me that few wealthy people like paying tax, and despite media attempts to portray benefit claimants playing the system, even fewer poor people enjoy dependency. The challenge for politicians should therefore be to improve the market for labour to undermine the pricing power of those in rent-seeking industries and professions at the top and to strengthen the hand of those selling their labour in less skilled occupations at the bottom.

    Often labelled ‘populism’ and associated with the right because it opposes the unrestricted freedom of movement of low-skilled workers, I believe this school of thought transcends traditional political labels, but enjoys more support among the electorate than it does within the political establishment. This may be due to the fact that the instincts of politicians of all colours are to like ‘big government’, taxes, transfers and all…

  • http://skilful.com/ Garry Anderson

    Quote: income inequality in the UK has not been rising for years… As the ONS pointed out [last year], inequality in the UK – as measured by the Gini coefficient – fell to its lowest since 1986.

    Unfortunately the Gini coefficient and other inequality metrics are statistical confidence tricks.

    Inequality always worsens, because incomes in UK diverge – this is provable fact not mere opinion. Incomes never converge to improve inequality.

    Think about it – the gap between the rich and poor always gets wider. The poorest hardly get any rise and are still in poverty – those of us above get little more – whilst rich fat-cats increase their incomes by up to 30%, compounded year on year into a massive annual fortune. Like I say, incomes never converge to improve inequality.

    The government and authorities think the public are idiots. They are helped by the media such as yourselves. This is not just the Gini coefficient but also other inequality metrics – including even the praised new Palma ratio.

    The Palma ratio is much praised as it is supposed to show inequality better – being the poorest 40% compared to richest 10% of the population. In both groups inequality widens – yet if total income of lowest group rises most then they lie that inequality improved. They pretend they are two large families when the truth is different. They are, of course, millions of separate families on differing divergent incomes, divided into two large groups.

    Indeed, the UK Statistics Authority (Deputy Head of Regulation) actually admitted to me about the Gini, “I agree with your observation that it is not ideal if your particular interest is in inequalities at the top or bottom of the spectrum”. Thus admitting is “not ideal” if you care about rich or poor. The first time perhaps they disclosed the fact they know it hides the inequalities of the rich and poor.

    Analogy: If the government measured weight problems by ignoring the obese and dangerously underweight – you would say they were corrupt and trying to hide the problems – wouldn’t you? That is how they measure inequality – ignore the richest and poorest groups – those millions of people most affected by what is being measured.

    Most people are intelligent enough to understand that analogy – though they pretend not.