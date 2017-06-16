If you’d invested in: Cambian Group and Braemar Shipping

If only:

Cambian Group (LSE: CMBN) provides specialist behavioural education and care services, working with local authorities in England and Wales. At the end of last year it disposed of its adult services division to focus on children’s services, making a profit of £144m on the sale. Revenue increased by 13% in 2016 to £182m, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation down 12% to £16.2m. The share price has risen over 150% in the last 12 months.



Be glad you didn’t…

Braemar Shipping Services (LSE: BMS) provides broking and consultancy services to the shipping, marine and offshore energy sectors. Last year was a “challenging” one amid an “industry-wide reduction in activity”, the firm said in its results last month. Revenue fell by 12% to £139.8m, while a £10.3m profit in 2015/2016 turned into a £0.3m loss after restructuring costs of £3m. The share price has fallen by 40% in the last year.