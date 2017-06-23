If only you’d invested in: Jimmy Choo and AO World

Jimmy Choo (LSE: CHOO) is a shoemaker with a sideline in luxury goods. Prospects “have never looked better”, the company said in its latest annual report, despite a challenging year for the luxury market.

Shoes make up 75% of the company’s revenue, which rose by 14.5% to £364m in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 15.7% to £59m. The share price has gained more than 90% in the last 12 months.

Be glad you didn’t…

Bolton-based AO World (LSE: AO) is an online retailer of household appliances. Total revenue rose by 17% last year to £701.2m, and UK operating profits rose by 51.6% to £15.6m. However, a recent expansion into Europe has hurt the company’s bottom line, with total operating losses expanding by 12% to £12m. The share price has declined by more than 66% since listing in 2014, and by 34% in the last six months.