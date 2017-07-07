Houses for sale with tennis courts

This week: houses for sale with tennis courts – including a three-bedroom flat in Notting Hill, London, a 17th-century stone house in Yorkshire and a converted barn in a hamlet in Tuscany.

Ladbroke Gardens, Notting Hill
Ladbroke Gardens, Notting Hill, London W11. A renovated ground- and lower-ground-floor maisonette with access to communal gardens with a tennis court. The house has shuttered sash windows, and a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, study, terrace. £3.28m Knight Frank 020-7229 0229.

 

La Capanna, Granaiolo, Buonconvento, Tuscany
La Capanna, Granaiolo, Buonconvento, Tuscany, Italy. A cottage created from a barn in a small hamlet. It has shared use of a swimming pool, tennis court and surrounding gardens, as well as its own small garden. It has tiled floors and a staircase with a wrought-iron banister. 2 beds, bath, open-plan kitchen, mezzanine. €295,000 Knight Frank 020-7629 8171.

 

Little Ashley Farm, Ashley Green, Wiltshire
Little Ashley Farm, Ashley Green, Wiltshire. A Grade II-listed country house surrounded by gardens that include an all-weather tennis court and a wildflower meadow. 7 beds, 4 baths, 3 receps, breakfast kitchen, 2-bed cottage, barn, farm buildings, orchard, 5.3 acres. £3m Savills 01225-474500.

 

Locheye House, Fearn, Ross-shire
Locheye House, Fearn, Ross-shire. An extended, mid-16th-century house surrounded by landscaped gardens that include a hard tennis court, grounds and woodland foreshore on a loch with a jetty slip and fishing rights. 5 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, study, 2-bed annexe, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garages, paddock, 8.75 acres. £950,000+ Bell Ingram 01738-621121.

 

Milford Grange, South Milford, North Yorkshire
Milford Grange, South Milford, North Yorkshire. A 17th-century stone house with landscaped gardens that include a tennis court, football pitch and a small lake with a summerhouse.
The house has beamed ceilings, large open fireplaces and an open-plan kitchen. 5 beds, 4 baths, recep, summer house, 4.5 acres. £1.08m Carter Jonas 0113 203 1090.

 

Risebridge Farmhouse, Goudhurst, Kent
Risebridge Farmhouse, Goudhurst, Kent. A Grade II-listed, late-16th-century oak-framed hall house set in landscaped gardens with a tennis court. The house has exposed timbers, inglenook fireplaces and an oak staircase. 5 beds, 3 baths, recep, 1-bed annexe, 2 acres. £1.38m Lambert & Foster 01580-712888.

 

The Old Rectory, Morningthorpe, Norfolk
The Old Rectory, Morningthorpe, Norfolk. A Grade II-listed, 17th-century former rectory with formal gardens and a grass tennis court. The house has beamed ceilings and open fireplaces. 7 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, study, breakfast kitchen, courtyard, barns, open-fronted double cart lodge, woodland, 3.9 acres. £975,000 Savills 01603-229229.

 

West End, Matfen, Northumberland
West End, Matfen, Northumberland. This large house was built in 1840 on the edge of a village in the Tyne Valley and is surrounded by landscaped gardens with a tennis court. It has open fireplaces and a large kitchen with an Aga. 7 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, traditional outbuildings, 0.6 acres. £850,000 Strutt & Parker 01670-516123.

