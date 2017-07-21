Europe’s bull market still has legs

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index has slipped from May’s two-year peak in recent weeks. But investors “shouldn’t be too nervous”, says The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Barley. There is scope for further gains.

The economic recovery is gradually gathering momentum, with the single-currency area set to expand by an “impressive” 0.7% in the second quarter alone, says Chris Williamson of IHS Markit. The composite PMI index, tracking both manufacturing and services, remains close to a six-year high. Eurozone exports, and the region’s overall trade surplus, have reached new records. The continent is more [...]