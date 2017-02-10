A new growth formula for Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser is bidding for baby milk giant Mead Johnson. Will it pay too high a price? Ben Judge reports.

Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of household goods including Cillit Bang, Durex and Nurofen, has offered $16.7bn (£13.3bn) to buy Mead Johnson, the US-based maker of baby milk. Reckitt has offered $90 a share, a premium of almost 30% over Mead’s share price before the news broke. The deal would be financed with cash and the issuance of new debt by Reckitt, which would mark “the end to a more-than-decade-long focus on retaining low [...]