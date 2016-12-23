This week in MoneyWeek: Brexit, Santa and the Xmas quiz

Well, as far as MoneyWeek magazine goes, we’ve come to the end of another year (there is no issue between Christmas and New Year). It’s been an interesting year. But in fact, as Merryn, our editor in chief, says in her editor’s letter this week, it’s not been a year in which much has actually happened – it’s been a year in which a lot of things have begun to happen. So next year promises to be much more fun.

Which flavour Brexit would you like?

Even if Theresa May does lights the Article 50 touchpaper on schedule, Brexit won’t actually happen next year (or at least, it’s very unlikely to). But we’re sure to be hearing an awful lot about it. Hard Brexit, soft Brexit or somewhere in the middle – which should we go for? Which is best for Britain?

Well, unfortunately, that’s a very difficult question to answer. One person’s perfect solution is another person’s intolerable nightmare. But in this week’s issue, Matthew Partridge has a look at three of the options open to us. Of course, there’s hardline, take-no-prisoners “hard Brexit” – just dispensing with the niceties and walking away, doing trade via bog standard WTO rules. It’s not my preferred option, but it has its pros and cons, which Matthew sets out very succinctly.

Second is a “soft Brexit”. Leaving the EU, but perhaps remaining in the EEA. We get to be in the single market, but we have to accept free movement of people. The upside is that we dispense with some of the nuttier EU stuff – the “ruinous” Common Agricultural Policy, for one. Then we’d be free to negotiate whatever trade deal we like with the rest of the world. Third is what Matthew calls a “bespoke Brexit”; the “have your cake and eat it” option where we get free trade but keep tight control of immigration, for example.

Whichever one you prefer, Matthew’s article is a very insightful piece of writing, setting things out in clear terms. I reckon it’s worth signing up to on its own.

Santa’s secrets

We have a very special interview this week. As you may know, Merryn tends to interview fund managers, economists, and famous investors. People like that. This week, however, we’re having a change.

This week, Chris Carter has secured an interview with one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, head of a huge multinational manufacturing and distribution network, and one of the most famous faces on the planet. None other than Father Christmas… Santa Claus… Saint Nick. Call him what you will, the only way to find out how he manages his empire, and the secrets of his success, is to buy a copy of this week’s magazine. Sign up here.

How things changed in 2016

“Nobody could describe 2016 as a quiet year”, says Ruth Jackson, so you could be forgiven for “having missed some of the happenings in the world of personal finance”. This week, she gives a rundown of what’s gone on, from changes to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, via the new individual savings allowances and the Innovative Finance Isa. David Prosser does the same thing with pensions, where we’ve seen a fair bet of reform. And Sarah Moore runs through what’s gone on in the world of property investments.

And of course, there’s our annual quiz. As I said – it’s been a busy year. Test your memory of the last 12 months with the MoneyWeek Christmas quiz.

As for the rest of the mag, there’s far too much to list here. John Stepek looks at emerging markets; we outline the best and worst performing funds of 2016; and David C Stevenson picks an adventurous fund to invest in next year. Then there’s our usual roundup of the best share tips from the rest of the UK’s financial press; plus markets, news, a little bit of politics, and five pages of property, wine, toys and travel This week, Chris Carter picks the five best places in the country to celebrate New Year, and we’ve eight of the best properties for sale with impressive fireplaces.

If you fancy sorting out your finances in the new year, you could make no better start than to sign up to MoneyWeek magazine. Just 12 issues delivered direct to your door, access to the website, plus the smartphone and tablet app. All for just £12.

Have a great Christmas and New Year, and we’ll see you in 2017.