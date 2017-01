Roundtable: the 13 investments our experts would snap up now

How great a risk is inflation? Could it push investors into precious metals? And will 2017 be the year in which the euro finally breaks up? John Stepek chairs our Roundtable discussion.

John Stepek: What’s the biggest risk for investors just now?

James Harries: Valuations across most asset classes are fairly full. If you start with a high valuation, the chances are that [...]