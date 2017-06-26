How to be a better investor

Whether you are a new or seasoned investor, it’s a good idea to cast a critical eye over your financial habits. Reflecting on what you do well and where you can improve will encourage you to get into the habit of saving and investing regularly, help you stay calm in times of a market downturn, and make you better at smelling a rat when you’re faced with a scam.

First, it’s crucial to acknowledge that none of us are as rational as we’d like to think we are. Fifteen years ago, the acclaimed psychologist Daniel Kahneman [...]