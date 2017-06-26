Get a break backing small firms

If you’ve filled your Isa and pension, VCTs and the EIS offer good tax perks – but make sure you understand the risks.

Private pensions and individual savings accounts (Isas) offer generous tax incentives to savers and investors putting money by for the long term, but if you’re putting aside a lot of money each year, you may find that you’ve used up your tax allowances. In that case, you may want to consider other tax-efficient vehicles, such as venture capital trusts (VCTs) and the enterprise investment scheme (EIS), which can offer attractive opportunities.