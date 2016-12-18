Brexit pain will bring long-term gain

The farms are in crisis, and fruit will be left to rot on the trees. Restaurants and bars will close down, leaving many high streets looking even more desolate and abandoned than they already are. Care homes will see spiralling costs and leisure facilities will be shuttered.

Already we are starting to hear lots of reports about the damage done to certain industries by our decision to leave the European Union, and we will no doubt hear many more over the year to come.

Any industry that relies on cheap labour, and on imported raw materials, is likely to face tougher times after we have left the EU. And, yup, some of them will go under. But the important point is this: that is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, we should welcome the fact that some industries will shrink. It is part of a process of creative destruction – which is how countries get richer.

Let’s take agriculture as one example. There can be no question that without lots of low-skilled cheap labour it will struggle. Fruit picking requires a lot of workers, and because the actual apples, pears or blueberries are not really worth that much, it does not pay terribly well. It has certainly come to rely on eastern  European labourers who will take pretty much whatever work is available no matter how badly paid. Without them, some of the farms will go out of business. But we don’t necessarily need to worry about that.

Apples can be grown in Poland instead – indeed, Poland already has the largest apple industry in Europe – and shipped over to Britain. In fact, fruit-picking is a very low value-added job. It is precisely the kind of thing that a prosperous economy should outsource to a less-developed country.

Much the same is true of restaurants and coffee bars. Every high street is crammed with places selling cappuccinos and lattes partly because we have all become addicted to caffeine, but also because there is lots of cheap labour to do all the work. End that, and we will see fewer of them – and those that remain will probably have more automatic machines rather than real live baristas. But if that space isn’t occupied by a coffee shop, and we aren’t spending money on cappuccinos, we will spend it somewhere else. That doesn’t mean there will be any loss to the economy.

In fact, whole swathes of British industry have become hooked on cheap labour. It didn’t invest much in automation, or staff training, or efficiency, because there were always a few more people who could be hired to do the work for not much money. At the same time, there were whole sections of the retailing and leisure industry that only made sense if the pound was high enough to keep their import costs under control.

As they go broke, however, new companies will take their place. In the economics textbooks, that is known as creative destruction. Older industries get killed off, and that frees up resources to create new ones. At the end of that process, an economy is always richer. But in the short term, you hear a lot of complaining from the businesses that are suffering – and you hear almost nothing from the new companies that are emerging. That can very easily create the impression that industry is going downhill. But that is invariably wrong.

We will hear a lot in the next few years about industries being hit by our decision to leave the EU. But we should just ignore it. Those sectors might make a lot of noise – but they weren’t adding a lot of wealth. At the end of it, with fewer low-skilled, low-paid industries such as agriculture, or coffee shops, the country will be just fine – even if some apples are left to rot on the trees because of a shortage of cheap workers.

  • Cynic_Rick

    Brexit need not be “painful”. The sort of Brexit being advocated by the so-called Hard Brexiteers, the bull-in-a-china-shop approach, could be extremely painful and for a very long time.

    As Christopher Booker writes in the DT:

    “There’s only one safe way out of the EU labyrinth.”

    http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86315

    Richard North, who probably knows at least as much about the workings of the EU as anyone, elaborates:

    “In fact, there is only one conceivable way to achieve the “smooth” transition that ministers speak of, avoiding the wholly unworkable alternatives proposed by the “hard Brexiteers”: a one-off “free-trade deal”, which would take far too long to negotiate, or reliance just on those fabled “WTO rules”, which would plunge our trade into chaos. That is by rejoining the Efta, which we ourselves set up in 1959, so that we remain in the wider EEA.

    This alone could enable us (a) to leave the EU and its “customs union”; (b) to continue trading “within the single market”, as Theresa May insists we must, with full “customs co-operation”; (c) to escape from its “common commercial policy”, which prevents us from striking our own trade deals with the outside world; and (d), under the EEA agreement, to regain some control of immigration from within the EU.”

    We don’t have to leave the Single Market in order to leave the EU. And, it is possible as an EEA/Efta member to be in the Single Market and:

    a) to have restrictions on immigration

    b) to strike our own trade deals with the outside world

    c) have other distinct advantages.

    http://eureferendum.com/documents/BrexitMonograph001.pdf

  • LG

    Pointless vandalism. The thread is “let them go broke, something else will replace them. If fruit can be produced more efficiently elsewhere, that’s where it should be produced. We can just buy it in.
    This is Thatcher’s logic.
    When ships were produced more efficiently elsewhere, the UK shipyards closed and the communities collapsed. And nothing else replaced them. When the rural fruit economy collapses what will replace it? Wheat? Barley? No need for employees with those crops.
    The problem with the author’s vision is that everything can be produced more efficiently elsewhere. Everything.
    Except financial services in London. The only jobs left will be in London and the rest of the country will be an enormous dormitory housing commuters. That’s what HS2 is for. That’s the logical conclusion of the author’s vision.

    • quark

      Creative destruction is all very well, but in the long run – or even the medium run in my case – we are all dead. Meanwhile the Government of the day gets defeated and in their place what? No “New Labour” that’s for sure, for middle of the road electors, but an admirer of the Venezuelan model as Prime Minister. God help us!
      Now here is a question. During the process of creative destruction and the loss of high earning jobs in The City of London, to Frankfurt, Paris or Dublin, the consequential loss of restaurants and bars and other retail outlets, what happens to the UK’s taxation income, when as currently, a large proportion comes from high earners in the City of London?
      Creative destruction is all very well, but in the meantime, the collateral damage in a political sense may be too hard to bear. Technological change is happening faster than peoples ability to handle it. Make no mistake a hurricane is on its way the political consequences of which are extremism off the left and right.
      I found this article incredibly complacent.

      • LG

        Agreed. I wonder if the same level of ivory tower complacency will be exhibited by financial columnists when the jobs being lost are in banking and financial services – rather than barristas, farmers and fruit pickers. Bit closer to home I suspect.

  • Golben Amduke

    Sorry, no. Creative destruction by appalling political decision-making is not the kind of creative destruction Schumpeter had in mind. He meant it as arising from innovation. Artificially imposing tariff and non-tariff barriers for political reasons (i.e. because domestic labour can’t or won’t compete) just adds unproductive cost and is a drag on output growth.