Argentina’s high-risk deadbeat bond

“Argentina’s can’t-miss offer to participate in its first non-deadbeat century.” This headline on the Dealbreaker website greeted the news that South America’s second-largest economy had issued a 100-year bond. Cynical maybe, but basically true. Argentina has defaulted on its sovereign debt eight times since independence in 1816, notes FT Alphaville. Three of those defaults were in the last 23 years alone. Yet investors piled in – Argentina sold $2.75bn in debt and attracted $9.75bn in orders. Who would buy this stuff?

First, a quick refresher course. Bonds are IOUs issued by firms [...]