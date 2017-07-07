Three vibrant French small-cap stocks

Each week, a professional investor tells us where he’d put his money. This week: Eric Labbé of CPR Asset Management.

Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France’s presidential election and his resounding win in the parliamentary election have injected some much needed optimism and relief into French and European markets. For the first time in months, French equities are back on foreign investors’ radars. After years of economic fatigue and disillusionment, the wider European cyclical recovery is fuelling growth and raising expectations. We believe Macron’s victory and Europe’s economic resilience will benefit French small and mid caps. Investors [...]