A new way to buy into big-name bonds

Many of the alternative-finance platforms vying for your lending business have something of a “me too” feel to them. “Come to our platform and we’ll lend your money to a slightly different niche market of borrowers,” they shout. Young alternative-investment platform WiseAlpha, by contrast, has a different take. It aims to let investors lend money to fairly well-established, usually very profitable, mid- and large-cap businesses through their senior-secured-note and bond-issuance programmes.

Investing in institutional debt

These loans tend to be targeted at institutional fund managers and hedge funds looking for a decent [...]