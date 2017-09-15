Properties for around £1m

From a 19th-century chateau with four acres and a swimming pool in Gascony, France, to a three-bedroom terrace near Fulham Broadway in London.

 

Pele House, Shilbottle, Alnwick, Northumberland
Pele House, Shilbottle, Alnwick, Northumberland. A Grade II-listed property comprising a medieval pele tower, dating from around 1367, and a former vicarage. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 tower bedrooms, 3 receps, conservatory, walled garden, kitchen garden with greenhouse. £999,500 Sanderson Young 0191-223 3500.

 

Stracathro Mansion House, by Brechin, Angus, Scotland
Stracathro Mansion House, by Brechin, Angus, Scotland. A Grade A-listed Palladian-style mansion surrounded by landscaped gardens. The interiors have black and white marble floors, intricate detailed ceilings and plaster work, open fireplaces and an orangery in need of some restoration.
9 beds, 7 baths, 2 dressing rooms, 6 attic bedrooms, arboretum, wooded grounds, 12.7 acres. Four 2-bed cottages available separately. £1m+ Savills 01356-628628.

 

The Old Rectory, Hougham, Grantham, Lincolnshire
The Old Rectory, Hougham, Grantham, Lincolnshire. A Grade II-listed former rectory surrounded by landscaped gardens. The interiors have open fireplaces and polished wood floors. 8 beds, 4 baths, 3 receps, study, breakfast kitchen, self-contained entertaining barn, heated pool, gardens, grounds, 2.3 acres. £995,00 Savills 01522-508908.

 

Old Popeswood Cottage, Buxted, East Sussex
Old Popeswood Cottage, Buxted, East Sussex. A cottage dating from the 14th century. It is surrounded by landscaped gardens with a range of outbuildings including a studio home office with woodburner. The house has beamed ceilings, an inglenook fireplace and a handmade bespoke kitchen. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, 0.5 acres. £1.1m Knight Frank 01892-515035.

 

94 Old Northwest Road, East Hampton, New York, US
94 Old Northwest Road, East Hampton, New York, US. A contemporary house surrounded by woodland. The Zen-like interiors include an open-plan living area with double-height ceilings, and large picture windows and doors leading onto the dining deck overlooking the surrounding gardens and woodland. 4 beds, 3 baths, 0.9 acres. $1.245m Halstead Real Estate +1 631 771 5327.

 

Mendora Road, Fulham, London SW6
Mendora Road, Fulham, London SW6. A modernised terraced house on a tree-lined street within walking distance of Fulham Broadway Tube station. It has a double reception room with oak floors and a garden. 3 beds, 2 baths, dining kitchen. £1m Chestertons 020-7384 9898.

 

A chateau in Condom, Gers, Midi-Pyrenees, France
A chateau in Condom, Gers, Midi-Pyrenees, France. A mid-19th-century chateau in the Gascon countryside surrounded by parkland. 6 beds, 6 baths, 2 dressing rooms, 3 receps, study, conservatory, kitchen, utility room, guest cottage in need of renovation, outbuildings, swimming pool, gardens, 4.3 acres. Offered for sale fully furnished. £900,000 Knight Frank 020-7861 1139.

 

The Dome, Tatsfield, Westerham, Kent
The Dome, Tatsfield, Westerham, Kent. A property designed by award-winning architects and built in 1986. The geodesic-dome structure floods the home with natural light and its high level of insulation makes for reduced heating costs. 3 beds, 3 baths, dressing room, open-plan living area/kitchen, double garage, gated entry, heated pool, landscaped gardens, 0.5 acres. £1m OnTheMarket.com 01883-712375.