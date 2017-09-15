Properties for around £1m 15/09/2017 From a 19th-century chateau with four acres and a swimming pool in Gascony, France, to a three-bedroom terrace near Fulham Broadway in London. Pele House, Shilbottle, Alnwick, Northumberland. A Grade II-listed property comprising a medieval pele tower, dating from around 1367, and a former vicarage. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 tower bedrooms, 3 receps, conservatory, walled garden, kitchen garden with greenhouse. £999,500 Sanderson Young 0191-223 3500. Stracathro Mansion House, by Brechin, Angus, Scotland. A Grade A-listed Palladian-style mansion surrounded by landscaped gardens. The interiors have black and white marble floors, intricate detailed ceilings and plaster work, open fireplaces and an orangery in need of some restoration.9 beds, 7 baths, 2 dressing rooms, 6 attic bedrooms, arboretum, wooded grounds, 12.7 acres. Four 2-bed cottages available separately. £1m+ Savills 01356-628628. The Old Rectory, Hougham, Grantham, Lincolnshire. A Grade II-listed former rectory surrounded by landscaped gardens. The interiors have open fireplaces and polished wood floors. 8 beds, 4 baths, 3 receps, study, breakfast kitchen, self-contained entertaining barn, heated pool, gardens, grounds, 2.3 acres. £995,00 Savills 01522-508908. Old Popeswood Cottage, Buxted, East Sussex. A cottage dating from the 14th century. It is surrounded by landscaped gardens with a range of outbuildings including a studio home office with woodburner. The house has beamed ceilings, an inglenook fireplace and a handmade bespoke kitchen. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, 0.5 acres. £1.1m Knight Frank 01892-515035. 94 Old Northwest Road, East Hampton, New York, US. A contemporary house surrounded by woodland. The Zen-like interiors include an open-plan living area with double-height ceilings, and large picture windows and doors leading onto the dining deck overlooking the surrounding gardens and woodland. 4 beds, 3 baths, 0.9 acres. $1.245m Halstead Real Estate +1 631 771 5327. Mendora Road, Fulham, London SW6. A modernised terraced house on a tree-lined street within walking distance of Fulham Broadway Tube station. It has a double reception room with oak floors and a garden. 3 beds, 2 baths, dining kitchen. £1m Chestertons 020-7384 9898. A chateau in Condom, Gers, Midi-Pyrenees, France. A mid-19th-century chateau in the Gascon countryside surrounded by parkland. 6 beds, 6 baths, 2 dressing rooms, 3 receps, study, conservatory, kitchen, utility room, guest cottage in need of renovation, outbuildings, swimming pool, gardens, 4.3 acres. Offered for sale fully furnished. £900,000 Knight Frank 020-7861 1139. The Dome, Tatsfield, Westerham, Kent. A property designed by award-winning architects and built in 1986. The geodesic-dome structure floods the home with natural light and its high level of insulation makes for reduced heating costs. 3 beds, 3 baths, dressing room, open-plan living area/kitchen, double garage, gated entry, heated pool, landscaped gardens, 0.5 acres. £1m OnTheMarket.com 01883-712375.