Would you want your children as landlords?

Equity-release products have a mixed reputation. These schemes allow older homeowners to tap the equity in their houses to meet living costs, and can be associated with high interest rates or exit fees. It’s no wonder that people try to find a way around the problem, often by asking family members for help. In one alternative option, parents gift a property to their children, who take out a mortgage on it, and give this money back to their parents. However, there are several pitfalls associated with this route, says Naomi Rovnick in the Financial Times.