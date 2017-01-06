Will the FTSE run out of steam?

What a start to the new year. Britain’s blue-chip index, the FTSE 100, hurtled to a new record high above 7,200 on the first trading day after the holiday. That crowned a 14% jump in 2016, a better showing than any of the major continental indices. It included a near-20% increase since the Brexit vote in late June. Nonetheless, it’s interesting to note that the latest record is only marginally above the index’s level in late 1999, the dotcom-era peak. “That’s hardly stellar growth over a 17-year period”, says Iain Dey in The Sunday Times. Thanks to [...]