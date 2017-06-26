Where to save for retirement

There are a number of ways to save for retirement, but for most of us a pension scheme will be the core of our planning. This is especially true if you have a workplace pension scheme, as most people now do. Since auto-enrolment began in 2012, more than six million people have started saving via a workplace scheme.

The big advantage of workplace schemes is that not only do you get tax relief on your contributions (see How pensions are taxed), but your employer will contribute on your behalf. At present, employers are required to pay [...]