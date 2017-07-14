What to back as rates rise

Each week, a professional investor tells us where she’d put her money. This week: Rose Ouahba, head of fixed income at Carmignac.

Last year was a rocky ride in fixed-income markets. This year it is clear that interest rates in core European countries do not reflect the fundamental strength of these economies. Take the French presidential elections in May, which markets watched nervously following the recent wave of populism. We were confident that extremist parties wouldn’t be perceived as the right ones to address France’s many social and economic challenges.

However, markets [...]