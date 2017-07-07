What next for Hong Kong?

“Even in a city known for its frenetic pace, the change since Britain handed back Hong Kong to China 20 years ago has been remarkable,” says Daniel Shane in Barron’s. These days you are just as likely to hear Mandarin, the Middle Kingdom’s national language, as Cantonese, the local one. This is symptomatic of the territory’s gradual loss of status and influence in the Chinese context.

In 2003, notes Yue Wang in Forbes, Hong Kong had the world’s busiest container port. Now it ranks fifth. Hong Kong comprised a fifth of China’s GDP in [...]