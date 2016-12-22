What changed this year in pensions

We are fairly used to the government meddling with pensions, and 2016 was no different. Although reforms were less radical than expected, the Treasury continues to cut back on tax breaks for pension savers, and it’s likely that we haven’t seen the end of this trend.

The year’s two most significant changes both took effect in April. Firstly, the pensions lifetime allowance – the maximum amount of private pension savings you can amass before tax – was reduced from £1.25m to £1m. At the same time, high earners were hit with cuts to the [...]