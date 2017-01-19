What Brexit really means

You will have been wondering what Brexit means. Now you know. It really does mean Brexit – leaving the European Union properly. That means leaving the single market, leaving the customs union (probably), controlling immigration from the EU on our own terms, ending our huge payments into the EU budget and, crucially, preferring to take our chances with the world over taking a bad deal from the EU in 2019. We want a bespoke deal. But if we can’t have a good one we won’t have one at all.

This effectively threatens what most people [...]